Cory Sandhagen Stays True To Himself

“I think the title shot is definitely option A. But at the same time, I’m not the guy that will dilly dally or act like I’m super deserving. Do I think I deserve it? Yeah, but I’m going to get to that world championship eventually,” said Sandhagen. “I want to get to the belt by earning it, I don’t want to be a smack talker. I don’t want to pick and choose fights. I want to take the fight regardless of who the opponent is and that’s how I earn the belt.”

At UFC 259, Yan will face Sterling, and you can bet that Sandhagen will be watching the two competitors battle for the belt.

“I don’t have an opinion about who wins but I imagine that as I watch, it will be a little bit more personal. It will almost be like I’m there,” said Sandhagen. “I’ll be very curious to what they will say afterward. Petr and Aljamain are different in a couple ways.

“I have a good look on Aljamain because he had a really rough road in the UFC. That experience gave him a different perspective and I think he understands what it’s like not to get that attention that he deserved. He’s a little more compassionate for this sport,” said Sandhagen. “Petr beat Faber after Faber was retired, then beat Aldo who lost that number one contender fight with Moraes and kept building his name against older guys. I think he would be quicker to focus on building his name rather than fighting the next guy up.”

A couple of moments after describing Yan and Sterling, it doesn’t take long for Sandhagen to be honest about which of the two he would rather face if he were given a shot at the winner.