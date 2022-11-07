Chris Rivera Crowns Himself NCAA’s Best Dancer | UFC Fight Pass

He’s mastered two of the furthest skills from one another and too content to go for anything in between.

Chris Rivera of Campbell University was born into a life of combat sports. His mom was a kickboxer and his dad was a boxer, so it’s no wonder how he ended up a Division 1 wrestler. The Florida native may embody everything a wrestler stands for on the mat, but his secondary skills are slightly off the beaten path.

Chris and his twin brother, Justin, pride themselves on their breakdancing ability as much as Chris takes pride in his four State Wrestling Championships.

“Besides wrestling, me and my brother are pretty good dancers,” Rivera laughed. “You can ask anybody on the team. Here and there when we’re training and music is playing, we have to hit some dance moves.”

Specializing in “The Dougie,” Rivera has spent the last 12 years mastering a dance that has largely been left in 2010, but just can’t help himself. He has even found there to be medical benefits of the dance.

“If the song comes on, it’s just natural. I don’t tell my body to do it,” Rivera explained. “Everyone knows me for my Dougie. Once I hear that come on, I have to hit the Dougie a couple times and get the shoulders loose. It warms the body up at the exact same time.”