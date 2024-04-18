Cam Smotherman’s Revenge Tour | UFC Fight Pass

Announcements
For any up-and-coming fighter, getting the call to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series is a dream come true. UFC Fight Pass Fighter to Watch Cam Smotherman was given the opportunity after rolling through his opponents in Fury FC.
Contender Series 2023 set the stage for Smotherman to make his well-deserved step into the UFC. Matched up with CFFC alumnus Charalampos Grigoriou, Smotherman was on the wrong end of a “blink of an eye” first-round TKO.
“Really, what happened was, in my head I thought that the guy was super-fast, and he would throw super hard,” Smotherman explained. “When the fight started and he threw the first couple of shots, it was way slower than I thought. Then I checked a kick and I was like, ‘Oh I didn’t even feel that,’ and I thought to myself, ‘I got this.’ As soon as I dropped my guard for that one split second, that’s when he landed.”
Obviously, the results are final, but anyone familiar with Fury FC or Smotherman knows that the unfortunate result of his DWCS bout was not an accurate representation of what the Fight Pass Fighter to Watch could bring to the UFC.
With six professional KO finishes to his name, it’s hard to imagine even the who’s who of the UFC aren’t familiar with one of the most feared bantamweights outside of the UFC. He just didn’t happen to put it together in August of 2023.
“It is what it is, but I feel like if I fought him again or if I fought him nine more times, I would win all nine,” Smotherman said. “That’s why we love sports, though, you never know what can happen.”
After the loss, Smotherman was deterred from competing in MMA for a short period.
CAMERON SMOTHERMAN WALKS IT OFF!!!!#FCS10 pic.twitter.com/q9LgzQRMc9— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 13, 2023
“I thought that maybe it’s not in my destiny,” Smotherman confessed. “Then I thought, no, I’ve done too many great things.”
Ten fights in two years is undoubtedly an outstanding accomplishment and is a clear testament to why Smotherman made the Fight Pass Fighters to Watch list. Smotherman’s first fight after Contender Series came less than three months later, with a flying knee finish at Fury Challenger Series 10.
Next stop on the Cam Smotherman revenge tour has landed him a matchup with Ryan Kuse. With an impressive resume of his own, the “Third Street Savage,” is looking to make his own case for Contender Series.
A late notice fight for both Smotherman and Kuse, the Fury FC 89 matchup promises to be electric and might just be what both fighters need to get a call for Contender Series 2024.
Smotherman has been slated to be on the card for months and has seen several fighters drop from his matchup. Kuse was quick to take the matchup, and Smotherman was all for it.
“I’m not necessarily picking smart fights when I’m fighting, I’m just trying to f*****g fight,” Smotherman explained. “That’s part of the reason why I have a chip on my shoulder; I don’t think people understand how good I really am.”
Fury FC 89 is stacked with high-level matchups that any MMA fan would love to see. When the weekend ends, Smotherman vs Kuse might just be a Fight of the Year candidate. What will prove to be a test for both fighters will undoubtedly be nothing short of a dog fight.
Will we see Smotherman make another case to return to Dana White’s Contender Series?
