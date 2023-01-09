Brody Teske Talks Upbringing With MMA Royalty | UFC Fight Pass

It’s hard for most of us to imagine what it would be like to be one of the key pieces to the second-ranked school in the nation. It’s hard for most of us to imagine a world where they could drop everything they’re doing and have success in the world of mixed martial arts. With years of training and the childhood environment Brody Teske grew up with, it’s been a long time since he was relatable to the average person.

“I grew up with a kid in Fort Dodge, Iowa who is kind of training stuff right now, too; his dad is Matt Hughes,” Teske said. “I grew up watching fighting. I spent some time in Hillsboro, Illinois, as a little boy and obviously I’ve been wrestling since I was knee-high too. I’ve always been involved in combat sports.”

As if the relationship between MMA and wrestling wasn’t close enough in the United States, Teske found himself in a unique position where when his dad wasn’t coaching him and Brandon Mills, they were watching Mills’ dad fighting for or defending the UFC welterweight title.

As Teske would get older, he would not only continue his friendship with Mills, but would eventually make his way to the Iowa Central Community College wrestling room, where, as a youth, he would rub shoulders with the future superstars of MMA.