Brendan Allen Is All Business

“I always want to show that I’m the best in everything I do,” said the former LFA standout, who earned his UFC contract with a first-round submission win last summer on the Contender Series. “I don’t work, I don’t leave my family, I don’t kill myself to be mediocre or the bottom of the pack. I’m trying to be the top dog.

“I know I’m tough. I know I can take a shot. I know I can stick through five rounds, let alone three,” he added. “I’m confident in my abilities and I’m confident in my team.”

Allen showed his tenacity and ability to work through rough situations during the opening round of his debut last fall in Boston, when an early grappling exchange resulted in him being on bottom, searching for leglocks and ways to scramble free as Holland attempted to posture up and land heavy blows.

With the broadcast crew questioning his willingness to accept the bad position and warning it could be a mistake, Allen continued to look for ways to shift things in his favor, only to have Holland open a deep gash on his forehead with a slicing elbow that immediately sent blood streaming down his face.

“I wanted to see what he had,” Allen said, reflecting on the early grappling exchange. “I don’t know why, but recently I’ve been getting lackadaisical on the ground, so I kind of let him turn into me. Once I felt him, I knew I was better, I knew I was strong, and I knew there was nothing he could really do to me that would endanger me.

“The elbow hit and, honestly, I didn’t think he was going to throw the elbow because he had an opportunity to do it before and didn’t, so I just grabbed his wrist. As soon as I let go of where I was at, he hit me, and I thought it was funny. I smiled at him and then it was time to turn it up.

“In the second, I knew he didn’t want to stand with me, even though he said he did,” continued the promising newcomer, whose three career losses came against current UFC competitors Trevin Giles, Eryk Anders, and Anthony Hernandez during their days on the regional circuit. “I knew the pressure and me touching him, getting closer to his chin (was getting to him), so when he shot the shot, I was like, ‘Let’s go with it.’ I dropped to guard and started working from there, which could have been a stupid move if it went to the judges, but it didn’t.”