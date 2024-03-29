Bower And Gadson Join Forces In Ames, Iowa | UFC Fight Pass

Strapped with a who’s who of Midwestern combat specialists, Myriad Mixed Martial Arts Academy is all but off the ground and Gadson has plans of turning the gym into the premier destination for heavyweight fighters.

“Being a bigger body, myself, and having a lot of relationships around here with the Iowa State program, it was like, ‘Hey, how can we do something that can be super impactful?’” Gadson explained. “I’ve talked to a few different guys around the area, a football player that’s been coming in and another heavyweight that was a wrestling champion in Iowa. I definitely think we can make it a heavyweight factory, for sure, with the relationships and connections that we have.”

With the first super gym in the sport residing in The Hawkeye State, Iowa hasn’t stopped producing fighters like Pat Miletich, Robbie Lawler and others, but the talent in the state has largely gone cold in recent years, and Bower feels that it’s only a matter of time before Myriad revives the pulse of the once thriving MMA scene.