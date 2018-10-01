Borg Returns To Reclaim His Place

With his son doing much better, Borg was able to turn his attention back to fighting, but with that also came several changes in his career.

When he was competing at 125 pounds, Borg endured a grueling process to make weight for every fight because he felt that was necessary to stay competitive with the best fighters in the world in the UFC.

It wasn’t until recently when Borg decided to test the waters at bantamweight instead, and he says the differences in his training camp have been nothing short of dramatic.

“Honestly, it’s been the least stressed I’ve been in a fight camp in a long time,” Borg said. “I’ve literally been able to just train and that’s it. At 125, I’d train all day, three or four sessions a day, and at the end of the day, I’d still have to sit in the sauna or go on a run just to shed those extra pounds.

“As far as training goes, it’s the least stressed I’ve been in my entire life.”

One of the fears that Borg initially had about moving up to a new weight class was giving up size and strength to bigger opponents, but at last one of those potential problems have been solved in his most recent training camp.

While he can’t do anything about being shorter than some of his future opponents, Borg has never felt more powerful than he has during preparation for his showdown against two-fight Contender Series veteran Casey Kenney this weekend.

Not only does Borg feel stronger than ever, but he’s absolutely convinced that this new-found power - combined with a serious gas tank at 135 pounds - should have every top-ranked bantamweight looking over their shoulder.

“I don’t want to get too high on myself, but I even told my coaches I think I’m going to like fighting at bantamweight because I am strong. I am very strong right now,” Borg stated. “Not just that, but I have the energy to maintain my strength.

“I think I’m going to pose a lot of problems at bantamweight. In addition to being strong, I’m also keeping my speed and explosiveness and the only person at bantamweight close to my speed and explosiveness is John Dodson. I don’t think anybody else is going to be as strong or as explosive and I think it’s going to give a lot of these 135’ers problems.”

If there was one hindrance to Borg moving up to a new division it would be his current standing at flyweight, where he’s still ranked as the No. 3 fighter in the world with a win over No. 1 ranked contender Jussier Formiga.