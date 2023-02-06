Bo Bassett Eyes Combat Sports Domination | UFC Fight Pass

16-year-old Bo Bassett is one of the hottest names in NCAA wrestling with high school still to complete. The casual fans may not be privy to the name, but the diehards of the community are already speculating what their favorite lineup could look like with the future star in their singlet. Where most grizzled veterans of middle school wrestling would get sick of dozens of questions a week about his future, Bassett can’t seem to get enough of the attention.

“I love it,” Bassett said. “I’m open to anything and I love what I do.”

The lack of attention Bassett has paid his personal life has made it easy for him to enjoy the wrestling spotlight. He’s admittedly left the social calendar behind to focus on becoming the most dominant wrestler he can be, and he’s got both the hardware and the training regimen to prove it.

Day in and day out, his Instagram stories show his 5am or earlier rise. He’s already won a world title in freestyle wrestling, but one look at his social media you’d never know he trained to compete. Bassett has tricked his brain into loving the process as much as getting his hand raised.