The Best Spinning Back Fist Knockouts

It’s not uncommon for a fighter to fire off a spinning back fist or two in a fight. It’s a technique that catches opponents off guard and if it lands clean, can generate a highlight reel knockout for the ages.
That scenario is exactly what happened the last time Steven Peterson stepped into the Octagon and in honor of his return to action, we take a look back at the only eight spinning back fist knockouts in UFC history.
Shonie Carter Vs Matt Serra
UFC 31 – May 4, 2001
In the final twenty seconds of his close fight with Matt Serra, Shonie Carter did the unthinkable. As Serra lunged in, Carter threw a kick then followed it up with a lightning fast spinning back fist. The blow sent Serra collapsing to the canvas and handed the future Hall of Famer a loss in his UFC debut.
It was the first spinning back fist KO in UFC history, and it was a finish that you have to see to believe.
John Makdessi Vs Kyle Watson
UFC 129 – April 30, 2011
It took nearly 10 years to the day for another spinning back fist knockout to happen, but the drought came to end thanks to Canada’s John Makdessi. In the third round of his UFC 129 bout with Kyle Watson, Makdessi was starting to land some combinations after cutting Watson under the left eye. That’s when he fired off a spinning back fist that landed flush on Watson’s chin.
It was an amazing moment for the Canadian as he delivered the highlight of the night in front of (at the time) the largest crowd in UFC history.
Paul Felder Vs Danny Castillo
UFC 182 – January 3, 2015
Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder recently announced his retirement from the Octagon. He delivered plenty of great fights and highlights, including his spinning back fist knockout of Danny Castillo at UFC 182.
Douglas Silva de Andrade Vs Henry Briones
UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos Vs Ferguson – November 5, 2016
At The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 finale, Douglas Silva de Andrade earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus with a stunning spinning back fist KO of Henry Briones.
The Brazilian bantamweight hurt Briones up against the cage and then waited on his moment to throw a devastating spinning back fist that nearly made Briones do the splits.
Aleksandar Rakić Vs Devin Clark
UFC 231 – October 8, 2018
Aleksandar Rakić’s first UFC finish came against Devin Clark at UFC 231. The light heavyweight from Austria dealt with some adversity against Clark before hurting him with a spinning back fist late in the first round.
He then followed that strike up with a barrage of punches, not allowing Clark to clear the cobwebs. It was a very impressive performance for Rakić and it marked the moment he went from prospect to contender.
Johnny Walker Vs Justin Ledet
UFC Fight Night: Assuncao Vs Moraes 2 – February 2, 2019
It took UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker just 15 seconds to finish his fight against Justin Ledet and he did it in style. Walker attempted a head kick on Ledet which he followed up with a spinning back fist. It caught Ledet by surprise and knocked him off balance and opened the door for Walker to lay the finishing touches on the victory.
Steven Peterson Vs Martin Bravo
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez Vs Stephens – September 19, 2019
After back-to-back tough bouts against Alex Caceres and Luis Pena, Steven “Ocho” Peterson needed a big win. He got just that against Martin Bravo in Mexico City.
Just about midway through the second round, both Peterson and Bravo threw simultaneous spinning back fists, but only Peterson’s strike found its mark. The shot dropped Bravo to the floor immediately and sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Beneil Dariush Vs Scott Holtzman
UFC Fight Night: Lewis Vs Oleinik – August 8, 2020
Before his UFC Fight Night showdown with Scott Holtzman, the son of Beneil Dariush’s close friend told him that he throws a really good spinning back fist on UFC 4. He told Dariush that he should knock out his next opponent with the technique and Dariush made it happen.
After finding success on the feet for much of the fight, Dariush feinted with the jab and unleashed the back fist perfectly. It was a huge win for Dariush and gave him one of the most electric highlights of his career.
Watch UFC 263: Adesanya Vs Vettori 2 this weekend to see if Steven Peterson or another fighter can add their name to this exclusive list. The early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass before moving to ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm/5pm ETPT. The UFC 263 main card, which starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, features two epic title fight rematches, as well as the return of Nate Diaz, can be purchased on PPV.