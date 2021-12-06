The Best Spinning Back Fist Knockouts

At The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 finale, Douglas Silva de Andrade earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus with a stunning spinning back fist KO of Henry Briones.

The Brazilian bantamweight hurt Briones up against the cage and then waited on his moment to throw a devastating spinning back fist that nearly made Briones do the splits.

Watch On UFC Fight Pass

Aleksandar Rakić Vs Devin Clark

UFC 231 – October 8, 2018

Aleksandar Rakić’s first UFC finish came against Devin Clark at UFC 231. The light heavyweight from Austria dealt with some adversity against Clark before hurting him with a spinning back fist late in the first round.

He then followed that strike up with a barrage of punches, not allowing Clark to clear the cobwebs. It was a very impressive performance for Rakić and it marked the moment he went from prospect to contender.

Watch On UFC Fight Pass

Johnny Walker Vs Justin Ledet

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao Vs Moraes 2 – February 2, 2019