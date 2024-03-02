Ben Eddy’s Infectious Grappling Style| FPI 6

Interviews
Ben Eddy is one of several athletes that represent Eddie Bravo’s jiu jitsu gym, 10th Planet. Heading to Las Vegas on March 3 to compete in the UFC’s sixth Fight Pass Invitational, Eddy has a case for being the best athlete to come out of 10th Planet.
Eddy’s style is derived directly from Eddie Bravo and 10th Planet’s instruction, and Eddy takes pride in how his style differentiates him from his competition.
“It’s a very clinch-based jiu jitsu,” Eddy described. “[Eddie Bravo] doesn’t care what that clinch is, get the clinch and you can start working your way up from there. It’s not a distance-based jiu jitsu.”
This close-range style, however different, maintains a consistent “connection” with opposing grapplers and plays into Eddy’s gameplan.
“I don’t care where the connection happens, but once it happens, we just keep moving to the next move, next move, next move. I don’t really need to go in, then go back out,” Eddy said. “It’s something that’s not seen that much, but I see it a lot with a couple different people. It is their style, and once the connection is made, it’s never lost again, it’s going to get figured out.”
Any jiu jitsu enthusiast would appreciate the detail and unique aspects of Eddy’s style, and, as most competitors do, Eddy wants to appeal to the casual fan, as well.
“I don’t want to just win by getting the judge’s nod. That’s fine and I do want to win, but if I won in a boring match, I would feel like that’s a loss,” Eddy explained. “I want to have fun. So yeah, I like getting after it and the dance of it. I like getting after it.”
Eddy has a few tricks up his sleeve and hopes to bring them out in Las Vegas come March 3, including his fan favorite bottom position.
“I’m playing rubber guard and naturally you’re going to see these different highlights that you have never seen from anybody else. I’m playing games that nobody else is playing,” Eddy said. “Some of these techniques, rubber guard and these different things, you just don’t see them at a high level because nobody is spending enough time to take it there. Then I have a couple unique moves that look like nothing else. Naturally they’re going to make a highlight reel when they show up.”
While humbled to be on the card, Eddy is looking to use his style and get a victory in Las Vegas.
Eddy will be facing off with Syndicate MMA coach Shane Shapiro at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational. Shapiro brings FPI experience, with two wins by submission at FPI 1 and FPI 2.
Shapiro’s experience, combined with Eddy’s unique style, will make for a headline-worthy match.
