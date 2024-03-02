Ben Eddy’s Infectious Grappling Style| FPI 6

“I don’t care where the connection happens, but once it happens, we just keep moving to the next move, next move, next move. I don’t really need to go in, then go back out,” Eddy said. “It’s something that’s not seen that much, but I see it a lot with a couple different people. It is their style, and once the connection is made, it’s never lost again, it’s going to get figured out.”

Any jiu jitsu enthusiast would appreciate the detail and unique aspects of Eddy’s style, and, as most competitors do, Eddy wants to appeal to the casual fan, as well.

“I don’t want to just win by getting the judge’s nod. That’s fine and I do want to win, but if I won in a boring match, I would feel like that’s a loss,” Eddy explained. “I want to have fun. So yeah, I like getting after it and the dance of it. I like getting after it.”

Eddy has a few tricks up his sleeve and hopes to bring them out in Las Vegas come March 3, including his fan favorite bottom position.