Behind The Night: Diaz vs Cyborg

Cris sat cage side as Santos put on a “Stopping A Diaz For Dummies” clinic with repeated, heavy shots to the front leg that went completely unanswered in the beginning of the first round. Wear down the lead leg, nullify the boxing and avoid the ground game. Easy enough, right?

Wrong.

Just when Diaz’s poker face could no longer cover the pain of the flush leg kicks, Diaz opened fire. Making contact and backing Santos up, Diaz landed a flush left hand that rocked Santos against the cage. Diaz blew the doors off with an almost endless combo and continued connecting until the first round came to a close. Santos likely took the first round, but the tide had shifted dramatically.

Between rounds, the camera showed a concerned Cris Cyborg outside of the cage. The face that was once intense was now looking on cautiously optimistic.

Round two opened up with Diaz eating more leg damage before quickly turning back into the slugfest the fans paid to see. The needle was tipping Diaz’s way when Santos made the mistake of taking Diaz down with thirty seconds left in the round. The takedown would be the beginning of the end as Diaz went from flat on his back to winning by armbar in under 20 seconds.

After the fight, the broadcast shows Diaz walk over to the cage climb up and lay down some of his patented trash talk on somebody outside of the cage. The verbal action heated up when Diaz threw his mouthpiece at the person, visibly yelled “F*** you!” and had to be restrained by his coach before getting showered with a drink thrown from outside the cage.