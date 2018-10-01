Arlovski Just Focused On Doing His Job

“Listen, if I wasn’t dumb when I didn’t stick with my game plan (earlier in my career), it would have happened earlier and my record might have more victories, but better late than never,” Arlovski said when asked about the accomplishment. “It was a great fight against Ben Rothwell back on July 20 and now I’m ready for another one.

“It’s nice, but for me, it’s not, ‘Wow!’” he added regarding the record-setting triumph. “I still have to train hard in order to get closer and closer to possibly one more title fight, which is the only goal for me.”

More than anything, it’s the goal to fight for the title once more that serves as a constant source of fuel and stands as Arlovski’s singular focus at this stage in his career.

It has been more than 13 years since he last competed in a UFC heavyweight title fight and although he got close to challenging for the title when he rattled off a two-year run with four straight victories upon returning to the promotion, a string of losses to top contenders knocked him out of the running.

Over the last couple years, “The Pit Bull” has struggled to find consistency, amassing three wins and three losses with one no contest result over his last seven outings, a stretch that includes a couple decisions Arlovski believes should have fallen in his favor.

Despite the frustrations and falling out of the mix for the time being, the 48-fight veteran has no plans to halt his pursuit of UFC gold any time soon.

“I’m a happy and blessed fighter because I do what I love to do and my family, my wife lets me pursue my passion,” said Arlovski, who has shared the cage with a who’s who from the heavyweight ranks over the last two decades. “I’m just trying to take care of myself and I want to compete, best case scenario, four or five more years and possibly be champion again.

“Back in 2016, I was one step away from a title fight. After some stupid mistakes, I’m probably not in the Top 10, Top 15 now, so I have to work my way up the line.”

Halting his four-fight run without a victory by defeating Rothwell this summer in Minneapolis was the first step towards making that happen, and stopping Rozenstruik’s rapid ascent up the divisional ranks this weekend in New York City would be a significant follow up.