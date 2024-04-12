ACTION-PACKED NIGHT GUARANTEED IN ABU DHABI AS UFC 308 CONFIRMED FOR OCTOBER 26

UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 308 will mark the 19th UFC event in the emirate and the second event scheduled to take place this year following UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, 3 August. The events are the product of the longtime partnership between UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi, which was expanded last year to include UFC returning to the region with multiple events throughout the year. These landmark events have rapidly become a staple on the global fight calendar as well as in the region, where fans have witnessed iconic clashes of super-star UFC athletes over the years.

H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting another exhilarating UFC event in Abu Dhabi. Over the past five years, the UAE capital has staged unforgettable fights and witnessed the rise of champions, leaving an everlasting memory for fans around the region and the world. I personally cannot wait to experience UFC 308 firsthand, which further underlines Abu Dhabi's status as the international fight capital.”

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For more information, visit UFCVIP.com to view package details.

