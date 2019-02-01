Yahya Fighting For Recognition

If anything, it’s a knock on everyone that has been sleeping in the Brazilian submission specialist since he first made the cut down to the 135-pound weight class a little under five years ago, though the humble veteran believes it’s his fault he’s currently underrated.

“I blame myself for that because of some of the performances I had in the past and because I didn’t work very well on my social media, which is something I’m looking to get better at too,” says Yahya, who carries a three-fight winning streak into his main card assignment against Ricky Simon on Saturday evening at UFC 234.

“I didn’t like to do many interviews or socialize with people, but to survive in this game, this business, I had to change all of this. What I feel now is the UFC is giving me a good opportunity to show that I changed my way of thinking. I’m very excited and I feel thankful for this opportunity.”

As is often the case in this sport, everything changed for Yahya following the lone loss in his otherwise stellar run in the bantamweight ranks.

After finishing Bedford in their rematch, the second-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt collected three more wins, leading to a matchup against Joe Soto in Fortaleza, Brazil. While he struggled out of the gate in the UFC, Soto had found his footing and earned consecutive submission wins heading into the contest.

Yahya came out sharp to start, showing more aggression and comfort on the feet than in previous outings while finishing the opening round by displaying his trademark top game. But as the time in the cage started to pile up, the Brazilian started to fade, opening the door for the durable former bantamweight title challenger to orchestrate a comeback.

Covered in blood due to a clash of heads at the start of the second round, Soto became the aggressor and as Yahya’s gas tank ran dry, the Californian pulled away.

Order UFC 234 now!