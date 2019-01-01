 Skip to main content
Blachowicz vs Jacare To Headline UFC Sao Paulo

Jan Blachowicz will welcome Jacare Souza with open arms to the light heavyweight division on November 16 in Sao Paulo
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Sep. 12, 2019

After establishing himself as one of the best middleweights of this era, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza will now test the waters at 205 pounds on November 16 when he faces top five light  heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz in the five-round UFC Fight Night main event at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 

UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+.

Fighting at home in Brazil for the first time in over a year, Souza has finished his last six victories and he has similar plans for Poland's Blachowicz, who is fresh from a stunning knockout victory over Luke Rockhold.

