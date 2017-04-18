Fight Night Nashville: Official weigh-in results

Fight Night Nashville, which is headlined by the five-round featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov, and the lightweight bout between Al Iaquinta and Diego Sanchez, airs live on FS1 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Saturday, April 22 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS2 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Three fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Main Event – Five round bout
Cub Swanson (145 lbs) vs Artem Lobov (145 lbs)
FS1 Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Al Iaquinta (154.5) vs Diego Sanchez (155.5)
Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima (210*)
John Dodson (135) vs Eddie Wineland (135)
Joe Lauzon (155.5) vs Stevie Ray (156)
Jake Ellenberger (170.5) vs Mike Perry (170)
FS2 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Thales Leites (186) vs Sam Alvey (184)
Dustin Ortiz (124.5) vs Brandon Moreno (125)
Scott Holtzman (156) vs Michael McBride (155.5)
Jessica Penne (116) vs Danielle Taylor (115)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Alexis Davis (134.5) vs Cindy Dandois (135)
Bryan Barberena (170) vs Joe Proctor (170)
Hector Sandoval (125) vs Matt Schnell (126)
*Marcos Rogerio De Lima wissed weight for fight with Ovince Saint Preux. Came in at 210 pounds for the light heavyweight fight. Fight will proceed as scheduled. De Lima will be fined 30 percent of his purse due to this being his second consecutive miss. Money goes to OSP.
