Fight Night Liverpool: The Scorecard

Sunday’s UFC Liverpool event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in England, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Echo Arena.

Darren Till missed weight for his UFC Liverpool main event, coming in at 174.5 pounds, and his win over Stephen Thompson didn’t provide the visceral thrills that his stoppage of Donald Cerrone did. But “The Gorilla” gets the top spot here because Sunday’s victory was over the number one welterweight contender and it opens the door to even bigger fights. And with Thompson having a notoriously tough style to look good against, the odds are on the side of Till to get back to his action-heavy, finishing ways in the future. And hey, who doesn’t want to see what happens next with Liverpool’s finest?Yes, Neil Magny was expected to win big against late replacement Craig White , and he did. And that win won’t likely see the Coloradan rise in the welterweight rankings, but Magny earned his spot here not just for being one of the best 170-pounders in the sport, but being one of the good guys, pound-for-pound, in all of sports. As you’ve read and heard, Magny is donating $15,000 of his purse from yesterday’s fight to help aid in funding the treatment of young Presley Mae O’Doherty, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and if that’s not a winner, I don’t know what is. Kudos, Neil.For those with short memories, Tom Breese was going to be MMA’s next big thing from England back in 2015-16. Then a loss to Sean Strickland and injuries put a halt to that talk. Well, Mr. Breese made his first start since June 2016 on Sunday, and in his middleweight debut he sent a reminder to the world that he’s still got that championship-level talent. Now it’s up to him to deliver on his potential, but his emphatic stoppage of Daniel Kelly was a good start.