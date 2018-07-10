Fight Night Boise: Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Three-time title challenger Chad Mendes will make his long awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday night when he faces Myles Jury in a very intriguing featherweight matchup.Because Mendes has been gone for so long, it's easy to forget what he brought to the division when he was at his best. Mendes is a punishing power striker with dynamite in both hands and arguably the best wrestling the featherweight division has seen. Mendes mixes things up very well with his striking and grappling, so don't be shocked to see him put both on display when he steps back into that Octagon this weekend.Of course, Mendes will also have to battle against the dreaded ring rust after such a long layoff, but he has a room full of killers to get him ready while training at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento. Mendes just has to step into the Octagon with confidence and not let an adrenaline dump ruin his return.Jury is definitely a tough matchup for anybody in the division, much less a fighter coming back after two years away. Jury is slick on the ground and he'll hold a whopping seven-inch reach advantage over Mendes. Jury is no pushover, but he has struggled when facing elite fighters at both lightweight and featherweight.Plus, Mendes has the benefit of training with Rick Glenn, who just faced Jury late last year. As long as Mendes can return to the form that kept him as one of the five best featherweights on the planet before his exit two years ago, he should remind the division that he's back with this performance. It won't be an easy fight, but Mendes still remains the prohibitive favorite as one of the best 145-pounders in the world.