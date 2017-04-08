Home
UFC Unfiltered: TJ Dillashaw and Eddie Gordon

April 25, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


Number two ranked UFC Bantamweight and No. 13 UFC Pound-For-Pound contender TJ Dillashaw calls in to talk about coaching on TUF 25, the bad blood with Team Alpha Male, Cody Garbrandt's KO video claims, the Cody vs. Cruz title fight, and more. Later, Eddie "Truck" Gordon joins the show to talk to Jim and Matt about being inside The Ultimate Fighter house for a second time, battling his weight earlier in his career, and getting into MMA after running into Chris Weidman. Plus, the guys talk about UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov, Edson Barboza wanting a rematch with Tony Ferguson, Frank Mir's two-year suspension, and Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne getting engaged.

Some of the highlights from Episode 89 of UFC Unfiltered include:

TJ on Urijah Faber's ultimatum


TJ on the fallout between him and the Alpha Males


TJ on the KO video Cody Garbrandt supposedly has


TJ on Team Alpha Male's obsession with him


Eddie on getting into MMA


Eddie on his second go-around inside the TUF house


Eddie on the drama between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt

The Exchange featuring UFC President Dana White is available now exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Apr 25, 2017
Apr 25, 2017
The Exchange featuring UFC President Dana White premieres on Tuesday exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Apr 21, 2017
Apr 21, 2017
Hear from Cub Swanson backstage at Fight Night Nashville after his main event win over Artem Lobov.
Apr 22, 2017
Apr 22, 2017
Cub Swanson took out Artem Lobov in a five-round war to capture the unanimous decision win. Hear from both featherweight warriors inside the Octagon after the fight talking to UFC commentator Brian Stann in Nashville.
Apr 22, 2017
Apr 22, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016
Dec 30, 2016