UFC Unfiltered: TJ Dillashaw and Eddie Gordon

Number two ranked UFC Bantamweight and No. 13 UFC Pound-For-Pound contender TJ Dillashaw calls in to talk about coaching on TUF 25, the bad blood with Team Alpha Male, Cody Garbrandt's KO video claims, the Cody vs. Cruz title fight, and more. Later, Eddie "Truck" Gordon joins the show to talk to Jim and Matt about being inside The Ultimate Fighter house for a second time, battling his weight earlier in his career, and getting into MMA after running into Chris Weidman. Plus, the guys talk about UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov, Edson Barboza wanting a rematch with Tony Ferguson, Frank Mir's two-year suspension, and Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne getting engaged.
Some of the highlights from Episode 89 of UFC Unfiltered include:
TJ on Urijah Faber's ultimatum
TJ on the fallout between him and the Alpha Males
TJ on the KO video Cody Garbrandt supposedly has
TJ on Team Alpha Male's obsession with him
Eddie on getting into MMA
Eddie on his second go-around inside the TUF house
Eddie on the drama between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt
