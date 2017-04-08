UFC Unfiltered: Justin Buchholz, Joe Stevenson





Team Alpha Male Head Coach Justin Buchholz calls in to talk about The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption, whether there's a tape of Cody KOing TJ or not, Duane Bang's relationship with the Alpha Males, Cynthia Calvillo, and much more. Later, Joe "Daddy" Stevenson calls in to talk about being back in the TUF house fourteen years after winning Season 2, battling alcoholism over the course of his career, BJ Penn's fight against Dennis Siver, and keyboard warriors. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Michael Bisping's thoughts on who the number one contender should be after GSP, Rumble Johnson's comments following UFC Fight Night Nashville, and a quick breakdown of UFC 211 on May 13.



Some of the highlights from Episode 90 of UFC Unfiltered include:



Justin on Cynthia Calvillo





Justin confirms that there is video of Cody knocking out TJ





Justin isn't sure if he'll release the KO video





Justin on Cody grabbing TJ by the throat on TUF 25





Joe on having 10,000 hours of rolling by 20 years old





Joe on drinking every day in the TUF 2 house





Joe on BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver





Joe on TUF 25 being a better experience than the first time

