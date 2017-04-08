Home
UFC Unfiltered: Justin Buchholz, Joe Stevenson

April 28, 2017
Team Alpha Male Head Coach Justin Buchholz calls in to talk about The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption, whether there's a tape of Cody KOing TJ or not, Duane Bang's relationship with the Alpha Males, Cynthia Calvillo, and much more. Later, Joe "Daddy" Stevenson calls in to talk about being back in the TUF house fourteen years after winning Season 2, battling alcoholism over the course of his career, BJ Penn's fight against Dennis Siver, and keyboard warriors. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Michael Bisping's thoughts on who the number one contender should be after GSP, Rumble Johnson's comments following UFC Fight Night Nashville, and a quick breakdown of UFC 211 on May 13.

Some of the highlights from Episode 90 of UFC Unfiltered include:

Justin on Cynthia Calvillo


Justin confirms that there is video of Cody knocking out TJ


Justin isn't sure if he'll release the KO video


Justin on Cody grabbing TJ by the throat on TUF 25


Joe on having 10,000 hours of rolling by 20 years old


Joe on drinking every day in the TUF 2 house


Joe on BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver


Joe on TUF 25 being a better experience than the first time

UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Wednesday's all-new episode of The Ultimate Fighter, which saw Team Dillashaw pull off another upset victory over Team Garbrandt.
Apr 28, 2017
In this week's UFC Rankings Report, Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino discuss changes to official UFC rankings. Mike Perry is on cusp of top 15 after his big win and Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta move up in their divisions.
Apr 26, 2017
Watch Yair Rodriguez KO BJ Penn from their bout in January. Rodriguez takes on Frankie Edgar at UFC 211 on May 13.
Apr 26, 2017
Tom Gallicchio makes his TUF: Redemption debut tonight as he takes on Eddie Gordon on the second episode of the season.
Apr 26, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016