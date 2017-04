In a clash of middleweight contenders at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Thales Leites won a shutout three-round unanimous decision over Sam Alvey , snapping Alvey’s four-fight winning streak in the process.Scores were 30-27 across the board for the No. 11-ranked Leites, now 27-7. The No. 13-ranked Alvey falls to 30-9 with 1 NC.Leites came out firing kicks at Alvey, quickly battering his foe’s lead right leg. Alvey tried his best to counter, but Leites made sure to be gone before the thunder rolled in. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Leites looked to add to his lead with a takedown, but Alvey tossed it aside easily.The pattern continued in round two, and while Alvey landed a few more blows, Leites responded with a late takedown that added to his lead heading into round three.Alvey showed a sense of urgency in the final round, and he kept moving forward despite taking a low kick and a poke to the eye. Leites stayed out of danger though, effectively running out the clock.Flyweight phenom Brandon Moreno made it three for three in the Octagon, impressively finishing Tennessee native Dustin Ortiz via second-round submission.Franklin’s Ortiz was looking to take the fight to the mat throughout the first round, and he got his wish with less than two minutes left in the frame. Moreno reacted well though, reversing position and getting into the mount a minute later.In the second, Moreno began landing his strikes more frequently on the aggressive Ortiz, who was able to land another takedown. But after the two rose, Moreno dropped the veteran with a kick to the head. Ortiz recovered quickly as Moreno flew in for the finish, but the Mexican prospect was able to take Ortiz’ back with less than two minutes left. There, Moreno patiently waited for the opening to finish, and when he got it, he did, sinking in the rear naked choke that ended the fight at the 4:06 mark.With the win, the No. 10-ranked Moreno moves to 14-3; the No. 9-ranked Ortiz falls to 16-7.Knoxville’s Scott Holtzman remained unbeaten in his home state of Tennessee, taking a hard-fought three round unanimous decision over Michael McBride Scores were 30-27 twice and 30-26.Holtzman’s left hook was on target from the start, leading to a flash knockdown early in the round. An inadvertent low kick by Holtzman brought a brief halt to the bout, slowing the local hero’s momentum. But when the fight resumed, Holtzman continued throwing bombs at the Iowan, this time landing with the right hand. The left cracked McBride again in the final two minutes, but he began taking it better, and when he landed his own shots, he cut Holtzman and then took him down to go fishing for submissions.McBride had his moments on the mat in round two, but the fresher Holtzman continued to punish him both on the feet and the ground, marking up his face and leg in the process.There was more of the same in the third, with Holtzman dodging submission attempts while battering his game foe with several hard shots throughout the final five minutes.With the win, Holtzman moves to 10-2; McBride falls to 8-3.California’s Danielle Taylor scored the most important win of her career, outpointing No. 14-ranked Jessica Penne via unanimous decision.All three judges saw it 29-28 for Taylor, now 9-2; Penne falls to 12-6.