Watch UFC TOP 10 KO artists now on UFC FIGHT PASS

May 01, 2017
From Conor McGregor and Robbie Lawler to Vitor Belfort and Chuck Liddell, the UFC has been the home of some of the scariest knockout artists in combat sports for more than two decades.

On Monday UFC FIGHT PASS premiered “UFC Top 10: Knockout Artists,” which features a list of the 10 most devastating strikers the sport of mixed martial arts has to offer. UFC legends, coaches and current fighters discuss what makes these ferocious fighters so dynamic and scary inside the Octagon.

“A knockout artist, to me, is the most dangerous person you can possibly face,” Former UFC light heavyweight Anthony Johnson said.

"A knockout artist, to me, is the most dangerous person you can possibly face," Former UFC light heavyweight Anthony Johnson said.

UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Wednesday's all-new episode of The Ultimate Fighter, which saw Team Dillashaw pull off another upset victory over Team Garbrandt.
Apr 28, 2017
In this week's UFC Rankings Report, Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino discuss changes to official UFC rankings. Mike Perry is on cusp of top 15 after his big win and Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta move up in their divisions.
Apr 26, 2017
Watch Yair Rodriguez KO BJ Penn from their bout in January. Rodriguez takes on Frankie Edgar at UFC 211 on May 13.
Apr 26, 2017
Tom Gallicchio makes his TUF: Redemption debut tonight as he takes on Eddie Gordon on the second episode of the season.
Apr 26, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016