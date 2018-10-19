Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Volkan Oezdemir's Fab Five

By Thomas Gerbasi October 19, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 28: (R-L) <a href='../fighter/Volkan-Oezdemir'>Volkan Oezdemir</a> celebrates his knockout victory over <a href='../fighter/misha-cirkunov'>Misha Cirkunov</a> in their light heavyweight fight during the <a href='../event/UFC-Silva-vs-Irvin'>UFC Fight Night </a>event at the Ericsson Globe Arena on May 28, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)On October 27, light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon, as he faces Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Moncton. The road back to a title shot begins for Oezdemir in Canada, but before fight night arrives, let’s see how “No Time” got here.

Valhalla: Battle of the Vikings

Oezdemir hadn’t started calling himself “No Time” yet, but it may be safe to say that this night in March 2013 was where it all began. Fighting three times in one night is a brutal and grueling prospect for any fighter, but Oezdemir might not recall it as being too physically taxing, as he defeated Benyaich Mohamed, Angelier Benjamin and David Round in succession. All by knockout. All in the first round. All in under a minute. Oh yeah, the world would soon know the Switzerland native.

Josh Lanier

Oezdemir’s regional success earned him a call from the Bellator promotion, and in October 2013 he made his United States debut against Josh Lanier. It wasn’t a spectacular finish for Oezdemir, but it was decisive, as he ground-and-pounded his way to a first-round win that ended in 3:13.

Ovince Saint Preux (WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS)

Following the Lanier bout, Oezdemir went 2-1, but he had been on the sidelines for nearly a year when he got a short notice call to make his UFC debut against Ovince Saint Preux. Despite his talent and status as a prospect to watch, Oezdemir was rightfully an underdog to OSP, but three rounds later, he had a win and a fresh start in the biggest show in the sport. Now everybody wanted to be on the Volkan Oezdemir bandwagon.

Misha Cirkunov (WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS)

Misha Cirkunov was on an eight-fight winning streak that included four UFC wins (and finishes) as he entered his May 2017 bout against Oezdemir. Just 28 seconds later, the streak came to an end at the hands of Oezdemir, who followed up his debut win in devastating style, throwing himself into the 205-pound title picture in the process.

Jimi Manuwa (WATCH ON UFC FIGHT PASS)

Put two of the premier knockout artists in the Octagon together and someone likely isn’t hearing the final horn. But few expected Oezdemir to get Jimi Manuwa out of there in just 42 seconds. The spectacular Performance of the Night finish earned Oezdemir a shot at Daniel Cormier’s light heavyweight crown, and while he came up short against “DC,” a win over Smith on October 27 can put him right back in the title fight conversation.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 27
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Moncton, New Brunswick
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Anthony Smith takes on Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on October 27, live on FS1.
Anthony Smith takes on Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on October 27, live on FS1.
Oct 19, 2018
Double champ Daniel Cormier met with members of the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of his heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in New York City on November 3, 2018.
Double champ Daniel Cormier met with members of the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of his heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in New York City on November 3, 2018.
Oct 19, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas discusses how and why she became a fighter.
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas discusses how and why she became a fighter.
Oct 19, 2018
'Black Beast' Derrick Lewis fielded questions from the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of his heavyweight main event title match against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, November 3, 2018 in New York City.
'Black Beast' Derrick Lewis fielded questions from the media at the UFC Performance Institute ahead of his heavyweight main event title match against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, November 3, 2018 in New York City.
Oct 18, 2019
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018