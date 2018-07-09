Unfiltered: Sam Alvey & International Fight Week Recap

Smile'n Sam Alvey joins Jim and Matt from the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to break down all the action from International Fight Week including Matt's viral video taking down a drunk guy at a restaurant, the TUF 27 Finale and UFC 226, amongst other things.

Full Episode

Sam on being more strategic about taking fights at Light Heavyweight

Matt on how the viral drunk-takedown video came to be

UF212: Matt and Sam on the camaraderie at UFC events

Matt finally ran into "El Cucuy" Tony Ferguson at UFC 226