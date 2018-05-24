Unfiltered: Dan Hardy talks Liverpool, Darren Till & his own potential return

Dan "The Outlaw" Hardy joins the show and talks to Jim and guest cohost, comic, Robert Kelly, about wanting to return to the Octagon for one more fight, Dana White suggesting he do color commentary, Wonderboy vs. Darren Till, Raquel Pennington's corner team, fighting a Welterweight Rumble Johnson back in the day, and much more. Plus, the guys make their UFC Fight Night Liverpool picks and discuss news and recently announced fights.

Full Episode

Dan on feeling no pressure if he returns to the Octagon

Dan on Darren Till's star quality, like Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey

Dan on the Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till fight