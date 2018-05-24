Home
Unfiltered: Dan Hardy talks Liverpool, Darren Till & his own potential return

May 24, 2018
Dan "The Outlaw" Hardy joins the show and talks to Jim and guest cohost, comic, Robert Kelly, about wanting to return to the Octagon for one more fight, Dana White suggesting he do color commentary, Wonderboy vs. Darren Till, Raquel Pennington's corner team, fighting a Welterweight Rumble Johnson back in the day, and much more. Plus, the guys make their UFC Fight Night Liverpool picks and discuss news and recently announced fights.
Full Episode
Dan on feeling no pressure if he returns to the Octagon
Dan on Darren Till's star quality, like Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey
Dan on the Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till fight

UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Jimmy Smith preview the epic Fight Night Liverpool main event featuring Stephen Thompson and Darren Till.
May 23, 2018
UFC women's bantamweight Gina Mazany discusses training at the UFC Performance Institute and the type of performance we can expect from her inside the Octagon at Fight Night Liverpool.
May 23, 2018
Stephen Thompson returns to the Octagon in Liverpool to take on rising star Darren Till in the main event.
May 23, 2018
Darren Till continues his quest to be the greatest with a main event matchup against Stephen Thompson this Sunday in Liverpool.
May 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018