Unfiltered Episode 154: Jon Anik and UFC Fight Night Fresno Recap

UFC Staff Report December 12, 2017
Lead UFC commentator Jon Anik joins the show to discuss a variety of topics including UFC On FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, UFC Fight Night Fresno, GSP, Whittaker vs. Rockhold, Stipe vs. Ngannou in his hometown of Boston, working with Joe Rogan, and the proper pronunciation of "Miocic". Before that, Matt Serra calls in and breaks down all the action from Fresno this past weekend.
Jon on calling fights with Dominick Cruz and Joe Rogan
Jon on Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in his hometown, Boston
Jon on the level of Brian Ortega's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Jon on the proper pronunciation of "Miocic"

In a third heavy-hitting showdown, welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry once again look to unleash their stunning finishing power.
Dec 12, 2017
The explosive featherweight co-main event spotlights highly ranked Ricardo Lamas looking to stop Team Alpha Male standout Josh Emmett.
Dec 12, 2017
The blockbuster main event features former UFC welterweight champion Robbie “Ruthless” Lawler versus former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.
Dec 12, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Fight Night Fresno, plus we hear from the star of the night, Brian Ortega.
Dec 11, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017