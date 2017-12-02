Unfiltered Episode 154: Jon Anik and UFC Fight Night Fresno Recap

Lead UFC commentator Jon Anik joins the show to discuss a variety of topics including UFC On FOX: Lawler vs. dos Anjos, UFC Fight Night Fresno, GSP, Whittaker vs. Rockhold, Stipe vs. Ngannou in his hometown of Boston, working with Joe Rogan, and the proper pronunciation of "Miocic". Before that, Matt Serra calls in and breaks down all the action from Fresno this past weekend.
Full Episode
Jon on calling fights with Dominick Cruz and Joe Rogan
Jon on Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou in his hometown, Boston
Jon on the level of Brian Ortega's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Jon on the proper pronunciation of "Miocic"
