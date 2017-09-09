Home
UFC Unfiltered Episode: Mickey Gall and Derrick Lewis

UFC Staff Report October 05, 2017
Rising UFC Welterweight Mickey Gall joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show to discuss his UFC 217 fight against Randy Brown at home at Madison Square Garden, Kevin Lee, Mike Perry, USADA testing, bar fights, working with a new dietician, and much more. Later, "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis joins the show and talks about fighting Fabricio Werdum this coming weekend at UFC 216, learning from his loss to Mark Hunt, his Instagram page, and more. Plus, the guys talk about the recently announced UFC Featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 and they preview UFC 216.
Full Episode
Mickey on closed mouths not getting fed and fighting at MSG
Mickey and Matt on not all BJJ belts being created equal
Mickey on how the Randy Brown fight materialized
Mickey on a bar fight he once had
Mickey wants to fight Kevin Lee in the gym
Derrick already knows Fabricio Werdum's strategy
Derrick on his anti-jiu-jitsu skills

Demetrious Johnson has 10 title defenses during his reign of the UFC's flyweight division. Ahead of his UFC 216 bout against Ray Borg, Johnson sits down to highlight his favorite three defenses.
Oct 5, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Episode 6 of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion.
Oct 4, 2017
Tony Ferguson does some top-secret training with Eddie Bravo. Kevin Lee keeps his mind sharp with a fight night simulation. Derrick Lewis goes hard at his gym in Houston. Demetrious Johnson gets settled in LA for a day of media obligations.
Oct 4, 2017
UFC flyweight champion and #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson fights for greatness this Saturday when he takes on Ray Borg in his 11th title defense at UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee Live on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 4, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017