UFC Unfiltered Episode: Mickey Gall and Derrick Lewis

Rising UFC Welterweight Mickey Gall joins Jim and Matt in-studio for the whole show to discuss his UFC 217 fight against Randy Brown at home at Madison Square Garden, Kevin Lee, Mike Perry, USADA testing, bar fights, working with a new dietician, and much more. Later, "The Black Beast" Derrick Lewis joins the show and talks about fighting Fabricio Werdum this coming weekend at UFC 216, learning from his loss to Mark Hunt, his Instagram page, and more. Plus, the guys talk about the recently announced UFC Featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 and they preview UFC 216.

Full Episode

Mickey on closed mouths not getting fed and fighting at MSG

Mickey and Matt on not all BJJ belts being created equal

Mickey on how the Randy Brown fight materialized

Mickey on a bar fight he once had

Mickey wants to fight Kevin Lee in the gym

Derrick already knows Fabricio Werdum's strategy

Derrick on his anti-jiu-jitsu skills