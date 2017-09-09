UFC Pound-For-Pound king Demetrious Johnson calls in to talk about his rescheduled UFC Flyweight title bout with Ray Borg at UFC 216, how he's going to finish Borg and in how many rounds, potentially setting the all-time UFC consecutive title defense record, Henry Cejudo, Sergio Pettis, and more. Before that, #7 UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee joins the show to talk about fighting Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight title, handling newfound popularity, and looking at UFC 216 as the biggest fight of his life. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Dominick Cruz vs. Jimmie Rivera, Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza, and Matt interviews "Tony Ferguson" at the end of the show.

Full Episode Kevin on the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, where he trains Kevin made things happen with a little bit of hard work and a little bit of face-punching Kevin on Tony Ferguson's "caveman" training Mighty Mouse on how he found out the first fight with Ray Borg was cancelled Mighty Mouse wants the all-time UFC consecutive title defense record Mighty Mouse is looking to finish Ray Borg Mighty Mouse on a potential fight with Cody Garbrandt