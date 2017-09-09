Home
UFC Unfiltered Episode: Demetrious Johnson and Kevin Lee

October 03, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
UFC Pound-For-Pound king Demetrious Johnson calls in to talk about his rescheduled UFC Flyweight title bout with Ray Borg at UFC 216, how he's going to finish Borg and in how many rounds, potentially setting the all-time UFC consecutive title defense record, Henry Cejudo, Sergio Pettis, and more. Before that, #7 UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee joins the show to talk about fighting Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight title, handling newfound popularity, and looking at UFC 216 as the biggest fight of his life. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou, Dominick Cruz vs. Jimmie Rivera, Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza, and Matt interviews "Tony Ferguson" at the end of the show.
Full Episode Kevin on the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, where he trains Kevin made things happen with a little bit of hard work and a little bit of face-punching Kevin on Tony Ferguson's "caveman" training Mighty Mouse on how he found out the first fight with Ray Borg was cancelled Mighty Mouse wants the all-time UFC consecutive title defense record Mighty Mouse is looking to finish Ray Borg Mighty Mouse on a potential fight with Cody Garbrandt

Demetrious Johnson is one title defense away from making history with the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. He'll get his chance to make history on Saturday at UFC 216.
Oct 3, 2017
Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to break down the main event of UFC 216 between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.
Oct 2, 2017
It was announced this week that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his first title defense in Detroit, Michigan at UFC 218 against respected legend Frankie Edgar in a five-round main event. Lisa Foiles has the details.
Oct 3, 2017
Win-streaking Tony Ferguson prepares for his long-awaited title shot in the main event of a massive Las Vegas fight card, but local lightweight Kevin Lee intends to derail “El Cucuy’s” plans in dramatic fashion.
Oct 1, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017