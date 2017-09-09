Unfiltered Episode 131: Mike Perry and Chrissy Blair

Rising UFC Welterweight contender "Platinum" Mike Perry calls in to talk about his second straight KO win at UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh, calling out Robbie Lawler, Woodley vs. Maia, having a ground game no one's seen yet, getting closer to God through training, and much more. Before that, Octagon girl Chrissy Blair joins the show to talk about some of her favorite fights, Joanna vs. Rose, and her company, Kalumi Health. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Carlos Condit's potential Octagon return, Edmond Tarverdyan's comments about Ronda Rousey fighting Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko's possible move to the UFC Women's Flyweight division, and the guys work on a new sign off for the podcast.
Full Episode Chrissy on Joanna vs. Rose at MSG Chrissy on Ronda vs. Miesha Mike on why he called out Robbie Lawler Mike on matchups against Cowboy Cerrone and Santiago Ponzinibbio Mike on his lifestyle and coming from nothing Mike understands how to hit someone in the good spot
