Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Unfiltered Episode 131: Mike Perry and Chrissy Blair

September 20, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Rising UFC Welterweight contender "Platinum" Mike Perry calls in to talk about his second straight KO win at UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh, calling out Robbie Lawler, Woodley vs. Maia, having a ground game no one's seen yet, getting closer to God through training, and much more. Before that, Octagon girl Chrissy Blair joins the show to talk about some of her favorite fights, Joanna vs. Rose, and her company, Kalumi Health. Plus, Jim and Matt discuss Carlos Condit's potential Octagon return, Edmond Tarverdyan's comments about Ronda Rousey fighting Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko's possible move to the UFC Women's Flyweight division, and the guys work on a new sign off for the podcast.

Full Episode Chrissy on Joanna vs. Rose at MSG Chrissy on Ronda vs. Miesha Mike on why he called out Robbie Lawler Mike on matchups against Cowboy Cerrone and Santiago Ponzinibbio Mike on his lifestyle and coming from nothing Mike understands how to hit someone in the good spot

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, September 22
10PM/7PM
Saitama, Japan
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Claudia Gedelha and Jessica Andrade discuss their much-anticipated upcoming bout, the co-headlining match at UFC Fight Night: Japan, live on FXX this Friday.
Claudia Gedelha and Jessica Andrade discuss their much-anticipated upcoming bout, the co-headlining match at UFC Fight Night: Japan, live on FXX this Friday.
Sep 20, 2017
With such a stacked roster of evenly-matched talents, it was only a matter of time before a low seed upset a high one, and that’s exactly what happened on the 4th installment of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion.
With such a stacked roster of evenly-matched talents, it was only a matter of time before a low seed upset a high one, and that’s exactly what happened on the 4th installment of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion.
Sep 20, 2017
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino discuss all the movement in the latest official UFC rankings release in this week's episode of the Rankings Report. They talk Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, Uriah Hall, Kamaru Usman and much more.
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino discuss all the movement in the latest official UFC rankings release in this week's episode of the Rankings Report. They talk Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, Uriah Hall, Kamaru Usman and much more.
Sep 20, 2017
Check out Yushin Okami's impressive KO of former Middleweight champion Evan Tanner back at UFC 82 in 2008. Almost 10 years later Okami is set to face Ovince Saint Preux in the main event of Fight Night Japan.
Check out Yushin Okami's impressive KO of former Middleweight champion Evan Tanner back at UFC 82 in 2008. Almost 10 years later Okami is set to face Ovince Saint Preux in the main event of Fight Night Japan.
Sep 20, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017