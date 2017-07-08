Home
UFC newcomer Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: 'Once a quitter, always a quitter'

July 10, 2017
By Brian Campbell, CBS Sports
During an appearance this week on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, he talked about how well he matches up with division champion Conor McGregor -- and wasn't afraid to throw in a few shots at the equally brash Irishman.

"Skill wise, there's nobody that's gonna outwork me," Gaethje said. "He'll out-talk me, that's for damn sure, but he ain't gonna outwork me. His skill set is special, he's got a great left hand. But we've seen him quit. He's got quit in his heart and once a quitter, always a quitter."
 

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017
Jul 9, 2017
Jul 9, 2017
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 10, 2017