Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Felice Herrig's journey to the depths of depression and back

February 03, 2017
Article
Comments (
)


MMA fighter Felice Herrig's journey to the depths of depression and back
By Deanna Cioppa, espnW.com

When strawweight Felice Herrig stepped into the Octagon at Chicago's United Center in July to the poppy chorus of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," she did so as an MMA veteran with everything to prove. Clad in a simple blue sports bra and shorts -- but sporting her signature rainbow-spiked blond braids -- the then 31-year-old bore none of the theatrics that had become her calling card.

Instead, she fought with a sort of murderous zen, throwing languorous left kicks and gracefully submitting Kailin Curran in less than two minutes.

The look, the attitude, the fight -- it was all a far cry from the disastrous night of April 18, 2015, when Herrig took a humiliating tactical beating from Paige VanZant over three pulpy rounds at UFC Fight Night. You could call it the end of the beginning for Herrig, who disappeared from the fighting world for over a year after that loss.

All of which made her comeback in Chicago last summer -- and her upcoming fight against Alexa Grasso at UFC Fight Night on Saturday -- less about redemption than about a decision to heal.

 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
Feb 3, 2017
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston co-main event between strawweights Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston co-main event between strawweights Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
Feb 3, 2017
Chan Sung Jung's exciting fighting style earned him the nicknake "The Korean Zombie." He makes his return vs. Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston and Joe Rogan has the breakdown of the big fight.
Chan Sung Jung's exciting fighting style earned him the nicknake "The Korean Zombie." He makes his return vs. Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston and Joe Rogan has the breakdown of the big fight.
Feb 3, 2017
Watch the staredown between Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung at Friday's official Fight Night Houston weigh-ins. Don't miss the return of The Korean Zombie Saturday night live and free on FS1.
Watch the staredown between Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung at Friday's official Fight Night Houston weigh-ins. Don't miss the return of The Korean Zombie Saturday night live and free on FS1.
Feb 3, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016