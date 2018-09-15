Home
Another Oleinik submission highlights Moscow's main event

By Thomas Gerbasi September 15, 2018
OLEINIK vs HUNT

Fighting at home in Moscow, heavyweight contender Aleksei Oleinik treated his fans to another display of his submission prowess on Saturday at Olympic Stadium, forcing veteran knockout artist Mark Hunt to tap out in the first round of their UFC Fight Night main event.

Hunt opened with a leg kick, Oleinik taking it well as he moved forward in order to get a hold of his opponent. The second landed kick from Hunt slowed Oleinik a bit, and a right hand didn’t help matters for the Russian. Hunt remained patient, ripping the occasional kick that bruised Oleinik up. Oleinik remained dangerous, though, briefly staggering Hunt before getting him to the mat with a little over a minute left in the round. Oleinik proceeded to take Hunt’s back, and from there, “The Boa Constrictor” did his thing, sinking in the rear naked choke that forced Hunt to tap out at 4:26 of the opening round.

With the win, the No. 11-ranked Oleinik moves to 57-11-1. The No. 8-ranked Hunt falls to 13-13, with 1 NC.

