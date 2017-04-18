UFC® Announces Three Bouts for Highly Anticipated Return to Scotland

London, UK – UFC® today announced three exciting match ups set to take place when the organisation returns to Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, July 16 at The SSE Hydro. Tickets set to go on general sale on Friday, June 2.
Scotland’s own Paul Craig (9-1; fighting out of Coatbridge, Scotland) is the first name to be confirmed for the event. He will collide with finalist of UFC’s long-standing reality TV series, The Ultimate Fighter®, Khalil Rountree (6-2; fighting out Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) in a light heavyweight bout that is sure to excite fight fans all over Scotland. Craig will be looking to make a statement and return to winning ways when he steps inside the Octagon® in front of his home crowd. Rountree, meanwhile, will be hoping to build on the impressive first round knockout victory he secured over Daniel Jolly in February.
“I have never fought in my home country as a professional so to be added to the card in Glasgow, 10 minutes away from my home is incredible,” said Paul Craig. “Hearing the Scottish fans cheering for me as I walk out into the arena on July 16 will be spectacular.
“I hope MMA in Scotland and across the UK continues to grow. The sport here is getting more and more exposure, and I want more athletes from Scotland to get the recognition they deserve.”
Welshman Jack Marshman (21-6; fighting out of Abertillery, South Wales) will look to rally the support of Welsh fans to make the short journey to Glasgow to watch him in action, as he takes on Canadian Ryan Janes (9-2; fighting out of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada). Both fighters made promising starts to their respective UFC careers last year and will undoubtedly be looking to taste victory once again, as they set their sights on the UFC’s middleweight rankings.
Also set to feature at UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: GLASGOW is a heavyweight bout between England’s Mark Godbeer (12,3; fighting out of Bridgewater, England) and America’s Justin Willis (4-1; fighting out of San Jose, California, USA). Heavy-hitter Godbeer will look to add another victory to his professional record against newcomer Willis, who makes his debut in front of the Scottish crowd.
“When we announced our return to Glasgow just a few weeks’ back, the reaction from fans was phenomenal,” UFC Senior Vice President, Head of International and Content, Joe Carr, said “Our July 2015 event sold out in a matter of minutes and, if the fans’ response this time around is anything to go by, we can expect a similar reaction when tickets are released on June 2nd. We are very much looking forward to delivering another memorable event here in July.”
Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: GLASGOW go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2 at 10:00 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.
Fight Club members will get the opportunity to purchase their tickets early on Wednesday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. BST while UFC newsletter subscribers can secure theirs on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m. BST.
Fans are encouraged to register interest for the event visit www.ufc.com/Glasgow
For further information and to sign up for the UFC newsletter, visit UFC.com or follow @UFCEurope on Twitter. All bouts live and subject to change.
