UFC Announces Return to Hamburg for July 22

London, UK – The world famous UFC Octagon® will touch down in Hamburg, Germany for the second time on Sunday, July 22.
UFC confirmed the news today, adding yet another exciting live event to its 2018 European events calendar.
The organisation first travelled to the city of Hamburg in September 2016, an event which was headlined by heavyweight powerhouses Andrei Arlovski and Josh Barnett. Less than two years later The Barclaycard Arena will yet again play host to an unmissable night of live MMA action, as UFC looks to bring together a multitude of international names and local stars, all looking to deliver standout performances for German fans in attendance.
While the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HAMBURG is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Germany’s growing contingent of home grown fighters – including heavyweight Jarjis Danho and welterweights Jessin Ayari and Peter Sobotta – will all be looking to secure their place on the fight card.
David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President International and Content said: “Our German fans have proven, time and time again, that MMA is a sport they love. After such a successful event in 2016 we look forward to revisiting a city that welcomed us, and our athletes, in 2016 and we intend to deliver an even bigger and better event for the fans on July 22.”
Tickets to UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HAMBURG go on general sale on Friday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. CEST via Eventim. UFC Fight Club® members will be able to secure their tickets early on Wednesday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Whilst UFC newsletter subscribers, and those who registered their interest early, will be able to access their tickets on Thursday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. CEST.
To register your interest the event, click here: http://www.ufc.com/hamburg
