UFC Announces Return to Hamburg for July 22

March 27, 2018
Tickets on sale Friday, April 27
London, UK – The world famous UFC Octagon® will touch down in Hamburg, Germany for the second time on Sunday, July 22.

UFC confirmed the news today, adding yet another exciting live event to its 2018 European events calendar.

The organisation first travelled to the city of Hamburg in September 2016, an event which was headlined by heavyweight powerhouses Andrei Arlovski and Josh Barnett. Less than two years later The Barclaycard Arena will yet again play host to an unmissable night of live MMA action, as UFC looks to bring together a multitude of international names and local stars, all looking to deliver standout performances for German fans in attendance.
 
While the main event of UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HAMBURG is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Germany’s growing contingent of home grown fighters – including heavyweight Jarjis Danho and welterweights Jessin Ayari and Peter Sobotta – will all be looking to secure their place on the fight card.

David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President International and Content said: “Our German fans have proven, time and time again, that MMA is a sport they love. After such a successful event in 2016 we look forward to revisiting a city that welcomed us, and our athletes, in 2016 and we intend to deliver an even bigger and better event for the fans on July 22.”
 
Tickets to UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HAMBURG go on general sale on Friday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. CEST via Eventim. UFC Fight Club® members will be able to secure their tickets early on Wednesday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Whilst UFC newsletter subscribers, and those who registered their interest early, will be able to access their tickets on Thursday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

 To register your interest the event, click here: http://www.ufc.com/hamburg

Keep up with all the latest news and announcements on #UFCHamburg by following @UFCEurope on Twitter.

For more information, or current fight news, visit www.ufc.com.

Saturday, April 7
Brooklyn, New York
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Mar 23, 2018
Doing part of his fight camp for UFC 223 next April 7 at the UFC Performance Institute, Michael Chiesa adds power and explosiveness to his game.
Apr 23, 2017
At age 20, Cody’s brother introduced him to five-year old Maddux, who was deathly ill with leukemia. As the two became friends, they made a promise to each other: Maddux would beat cancer, and Cody would become world champion.
Mar 22, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov showed the lightweight division what he was capable of when he knocked out Thiago Taveres in Brazil back in 2013 to improve to 19-0. Next he faces Tony Ferguson for the lightweight belt at UFC 223 live on Pay-Per-View.
Mar 21, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018