UFC 213 preview show from T-Mobile Arena

UFC Staff Report July 08, 2017
After months of staredowns and build up the wait is finally over. UFC 213 is here and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her UFC bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in a five-round main event Saturday night on Pay Per View.

UFC.com’s Matt Parrino teamed up with Mike Dyce from Sports Illustrated to break down the main event. It’s a rematch from a 2016 three-round fight that Nunes won by unanimous decision. The two discuss the big questions heading into the fight and preview the fight.

Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker face off in the co-main event for the interim middleweight title. In a matchup pitting the wrestler (Romero) vs. the striker (Whittaker), who holds the advantage? The two talk about the stylistic breakdown of the fight.

Find out how to order UFC 213 on Pay Per View | In Vegas? Buy tickets for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena

Also, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his return to 155 pounds in a big spot vs. Jim Miller. Can “Showtime” return to his championship ways?

Don’t miss UFC 213 on Pay Per View Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Saturday, July 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training while Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna & dance party. Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym. Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via "bullets and puddles."
Jul 7, 2017
Justin Gaethje talks backstage after his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale. Gaethje defeated Michael Johnson in Round 2 of an epic fight.
Jul 7, 2017
Watch Justin Gaethje in the Octagon after defeating Michael Johnson in his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale.
Jul 7, 2017
Jesse Taylor talks backstage after winning The Ultimate Fighter Redemption season. Taylor submitted Dhiego Lima early in the second round.
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017