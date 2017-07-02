UFC 213 preview show from T-Mobile Arena

After months of staredowns and build up the wait is finally over. UFC 213 is here and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her UFC bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in a five-round main event Saturday night on Pay Per View.
UFC.com’s Matt Parrino teamed up with Mike Dyce from Sports Illustrated to break down the main event. It’s a rematch from a 2016 three-round fight that Nunes won by unanimous decision. The two discuss the big questions heading into the fight and preview the fight.
Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker face off in the co-main event for the interim middleweight title. In a matchup pitting the wrestler (Romero) vs. the striker (Whittaker), who holds the advantage? The two talk about the stylistic breakdown of the fight.
Find out how to order UFC 213 on Pay Per View
Also, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his return to 155 pounds in a big spot vs. Jim Miller. Can “Showtime” return to his championship ways?
UFC 213 on Pay Per View Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
