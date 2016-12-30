MAGNY vs. HENDRICKS
Neil Magny put a severe dent in the comeback plans of Johny Hendricks Friday at T-Mobile Arena, handing the former UFC welterweight champion his third straight loss via decision in UFC 207 prelim action.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for the No. 8-ranked Magny, now 19-6. The No. 6-ranked Hendricks, who missed weight for the bout, coming in at 173.5 pounds, falls to 17-6.
Magny used his height and reach advantage well in the first two minutes, keeping Hendricks at bay with several hard kicks. In the third minute, Hendricks did get the fight to the mat, but the lanky Magny was able to lock in a triangle choke late in the frame, allowing him to regain control of the bout.
The second stanza was all Hendricks, though, as “Bigg Rigg” grounded Magny and kept him there for nearly the entire five-minute session. Magny had his moments early and late in the final frame, but while Hendricks’ takedowns and ground control seemed to keep him ahead, the judges ultimately disagreed, awarding the Coloradan the win.
More from UFC 207: Full results | Nunes retains crown with shocking Rousey KO | Postfight press conference highlights | Garbrandt stuns Cruz to win championship | Garbrandt gives championship to cancer survivor | Dillashaw, Kim, Borg go distance for wins | Magny, Garcia among Prelim winners at UFC 207
Backstage interviews: Amanda Nunes | Cody Garbrandt | Dominick Cruz | TJ Dillashaw | Ray Borg | Neil Magny | Tim Means
Octagon interviews: Amanda Nunes | Cody Garbrandt
UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers: Watch Tim Means vs Charles Oliveira on-demand | Order UFC 207 digital replay
CARLOS JUNIOR vs. VETTORI
In a meeting of middleweight prospects, Brazil’s Antonio Carlos Junior won a close, but unanimous, decision over Italy’s Marvin Vettori.
Outside of a trading of illegal eyepokes, there was little significant action in the opening round outside of a Carlos takedown, and there was more of the same in the second until the latter part of the frame, when Vettori got the bout to the mat and landed several hard ground strikes.
Carlos rebounded well in the final round though, and while he was unspectacular, he did control the action, allowing him to take the round and the decision by three scores of 29-28.
Carlos moves to 8-2 with 1 NC with the win; Vettori falls to 11-3.
GARCIA vs. PYLE
Fighting for the first time since February, Dominican welterweight Alex Garcia didn’t stick around long, as he scored a spectacular one-punch knockout of veteran Mike Pyle.
Garcia used a hard kick to the body to set up his first takedown of the night, and he moved quickly to side control. The 41-year-old Pyle found his way upright, but Garcia kept looking for an opening, and soon he found it, with a single right hand landing flush and knocking Pyle out. Referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in immediately, halting the bout at the 3:34 mark of round one.
With the win, Garcia moves to 14-3; Pyle falls to 27-13-1.
PRICE vs. THATCH
Unbeaten welterweight Niko Price made his UFC debut a successful one, submitting Brandon Thatch in the first round.
After some sloppy exchanges to kick off the bout, Price got a takedown in the second minute and settled into the top position while Thatch sought a kimura from the bottom. Price got loose, and in an ensuing scramble, he locked in an arm triangle, and that produced a tap from Thatch at the 4:30 mark of the opening frame.
Cape Coral’s Price, who received his jiu-jitsu brown belt in the Octagon after the bout, moves to 9-0; Denver’s Thatch, who has now lost four straight, falls to 11-5.
MEANS vs. OLIVEIRA
An interesting welterweight bout between Tim Means and Alex Oliveira met an abbreviated end in the first round when an illegal knee to the head by Means prompted a no contest verdict in the UFC 207 opener.
Means (26-7-1, 1 NC) came out fast, scoring with kicks and then reversing a takedown to end up on top as the two tumbled to the canvas. This early onslaught appeared to wake Oliveira (15-4-1, 2 NC) up, with a lightning fast spinning back kick to the midsection putting Means on the seat of his pants in the second minute. Means recovered well and the two traded takedowns, but as Oliveira attempted to rise, Albuquerque’s Means landed two knees to the head of the Brazilian, who had one knee on the mat. Referee Dan Miragliotta intervened, ruling that Means landed an accidental, but illegal, blow, and with Oliveira unable to continue, Miragliotta ruled the bout a no contest. The official time was 3:33.
Neil Magny put a severe dent in the comeback plans of Johny Hendricks Friday at T-Mobile Arena, handing the former UFC welterweight champion his third straight loss via decision in UFC 207 prelim action.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for the No. 8-ranked Magny, now 19-6. The No. 6-ranked Hendricks, who missed weight for the bout, coming in at 173.5 pounds, falls to 17-6.
Magny used his height and reach advantage well in the first two minutes, keeping Hendricks at bay with several hard kicks. In the third minute, Hendricks did get the fight to the mat, but the lanky Magny was able to lock in a triangle choke late in the frame, allowing him to regain control of the bout.
The second stanza was all Hendricks, though, as “Bigg Rigg” grounded Magny and kept him there for nearly the entire five-minute session. Magny had his moments early and late in the final frame, but while Hendricks’ takedowns and ground control seemed to keep him ahead, the judges ultimately disagreed, awarding the Coloradan the win.
More from UFC 207: Full results | Nunes retains crown with shocking Rousey KO | Postfight press conference highlights | Garbrandt stuns Cruz to win championship | Garbrandt gives championship to cancer survivor | Dillashaw, Kim, Borg go distance for wins | Magny, Garcia among Prelim winners at UFC 207
Backstage interviews: Amanda Nunes | Cody Garbrandt | Dominick Cruz | TJ Dillashaw | Ray Borg | Neil Magny | Tim Means
Octagon interviews: Amanda Nunes | Cody Garbrandt
UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers: Watch Tim Means vs Charles Oliveira on-demand | Order UFC 207 digital replay
CARLOS JUNIOR vs. VETTORI
In a meeting of middleweight prospects, Brazil’s Antonio Carlos Junior won a close, but unanimous, decision over Italy’s Marvin Vettori.
Outside of a trading of illegal eyepokes, there was little significant action in the opening round outside of a Carlos takedown, and there was more of the same in the second until the latter part of the frame, when Vettori got the bout to the mat and landed several hard ground strikes.
Carlos rebounded well in the final round though, and while he was unspectacular, he did control the action, allowing him to take the round and the decision by three scores of 29-28.
Carlos moves to 8-2 with 1 NC with the win; Vettori falls to 11-3.
GARCIA vs. PYLE
Fighting for the first time since February, Dominican welterweight Alex Garcia didn’t stick around long, as he scored a spectacular one-punch knockout of veteran Mike Pyle.
Garcia used a hard kick to the body to set up his first takedown of the night, and he moved quickly to side control. The 41-year-old Pyle found his way upright, but Garcia kept looking for an opening, and soon he found it, with a single right hand landing flush and knocking Pyle out. Referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in immediately, halting the bout at the 3:34 mark of round one.
With the win, Garcia moves to 14-3; Pyle falls to 27-13-1.
PRICE vs. THATCH
Unbeaten welterweight Niko Price made his UFC debut a successful one, submitting Brandon Thatch in the first round.
After some sloppy exchanges to kick off the bout, Price got a takedown in the second minute and settled into the top position while Thatch sought a kimura from the bottom. Price got loose, and in an ensuing scramble, he locked in an arm triangle, and that produced a tap from Thatch at the 4:30 mark of the opening frame.
Cape Coral’s Price, who received his jiu-jitsu brown belt in the Octagon after the bout, moves to 9-0; Denver’s Thatch, who has now lost four straight, falls to 11-5.
MEANS vs. OLIVEIRA
An interesting welterweight bout between Tim Means and Alex Oliveira met an abbreviated end in the first round when an illegal knee to the head by Means prompted a no contest verdict in the UFC 207 opener.
Means (26-7-1, 1 NC) came out fast, scoring with kicks and then reversing a takedown to end up on top as the two tumbled to the canvas. This early onslaught appeared to wake Oliveira (15-4-1, 2 NC) up, with a lightning fast spinning back kick to the midsection putting Means on the seat of his pants in the second minute. Means recovered well and the two traded takedowns, but as Oliveira attempted to rise, Albuquerque’s Means landed two knees to the head of the Brazilian, who had one knee on the mat. Referee Dan Miragliotta intervened, ruling that Means landed an accidental, but illegal, blow, and with Oliveira unable to continue, Miragliotta ruled the bout a no contest. The official time was 3:33.
Comments