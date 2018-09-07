Stamann used to the big fight atmosphere for his fourth PPV

Stamann proved it in the Caraway fight, and while that grit is something every fighter says he or she has, you never know if you truly have it until you’re tested. Stamann passed that test.“I think moving forward, that’s huge,” he said. “That’s big for your confidence, obviously, but also moving forward, I don’t want to drop rounds like that where I’m in a position where I have to finish. Obviously I do well under pressure, but I don’t want to go out there and lose the first round. I’d like to get ahead on the scorecards and stay ahead. But it’s good knowing that no matter what happens in there, I always have that win or die mentality. And I’ve told myself that enough that I started to believe it. And then you respond to it and you do it.”In just three UFC fights, Stamann has showed a lot. But he wants to deliver more, and he’s ready to start this weekend.“I gotta put my future in my own hands and I gotta go to every fight with the mentality that I have to get a finish or I’m gonna lose,” he said. “It’s more of a fighting mentality. Obviously you can’t finish every fight, but you need to aim to. And that has to be your goal every time, to get the finish.”With a top ten ranking, three UFC wins and a ten-fight winning streak, Stamann has clearly arrived as a legit threat at 135 pounds. Just don’t tell him that.“I’m not where I want to be yet,” said the 28-year-old. “I set my goals really high. My goal wasn’t to get to the UFC; my goal was to be the UFC champ and the best in the world. It’s always been the goal since I started. I didn’t come here to be second place; I want to be the number one guy. So I’m really happy that I’ve been as successful as I have, but I’m not where I want to be yet. There’s still more and there’s always more.”