Saunders steps in to face Ellenberger in Utica

After an injury forced Bryan Barberena from his June 1 bout against welterweight veteran Jake Ellenberger, another longtime 170-pound standout has stepped in to face "The Juggernaut," as Ben "Killa B" Saunders will now stand across the Octagon from Ellenberger at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
Headlining the event, which airs live on FS1, is a clash of bantamweight contenders between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes. Tickets go on sale on April 6.
A member of the UFC roster since 2009, Ellenberger has fought the best of the best at 170 pounds, including Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler, Jake Shields, Stephen Thompson and Matt Brown, thrilling fans with the knockout power that earned him four post-fight performance bonuses. This June, he's back in the Octagon for the first time since April 2017 when he meets Florida's Saunders, an Ultimate Fighter alum who owns nine UFC wins and who is fresh from a Fight of the Night battle against Alan Jouban in February.
A member of the UFC roster since 2009, Ellenberger has fought the best of the best at 170 pounds, including Carlos Condit, Robbie Lawler, Jake Shields, Stephen Thompson and Matt Brown, thrilling fans with the knockout power that earned him four post-fight performance bonuses. This June, he's back in the Octagon for the first time since April 2017 when he meets Florida's Saunders, an Ultimate Fighter alum who owns nine UFC wins and who is fresh from a Fight of the Night battle against Alan Jouban in February.
