Reasons To Watch: Fight Night Moscow

The Octagon has finally made its way to Russia. On Saturday the UFC will host its first ever event in the city of Moscow when heavyweight legend Mark Hunt goes to battle with submission artist Aleskei Oleinik.

The event will be broadcast exclusively over UFC Fight Pass, starting at 10:30 am EST.

These are your reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik.

Welcome to Russia

The fans rolled deeeeep to open workouts #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/hiu1z4NjmE — Gavin Porter (@PorterUFCnews) September 12, 2018

Combat sports have always been popular in Russia but with the UFC finally making its maiden voyage into the country, there is an opportunity for that popularity to grow tenfold. At last night’s open workout it was evident that this event is something that fans have been clamoring for, as they packed the Cition Arena to the brim.

This event is the first opportunity, not only for fans to watch their local favorites fight, but for many of the fighters to put on a show for their friends and family in Russia.

Expanding to such a talent rich market, such as Russia, also opens the door to discovering more athletes and bringing the production to an incredible important part of the MMA world.

“Mixed martial arts is a very popular sport in the Russia Federation. Russian fans are very active in supporting mixed martial arts,” Oleinik said after his open workout. “My country is more than 145 million people. We have many real fans of UFC and Russia is very happy that the UFC is finally in our country.”

Hunt vs. Oleinik – A classic battle of different styles

.@MarkHunt1974 on why the Octagon coming to Russia is important and his opponent #UFCMoscow @OleynikUFC pic.twitter.com/LAy2WlwjdM — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 12, 2018