Oezdemir-Rua to headline in Hamburg

By Thomas Gerbasi April 23, 2018
The bout between Brazilian MMA legend Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and No. 2-ranked light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir has a new date and location, as the two will collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany on July 22.

The two were originally scheduled to meet on May 19 in Chile.

Tickets go on sale on April 27. The card airs on FS1.

The former light heavyweight champion of the world, the 36-year-old Rua has proven in his recent bouts that he still has another title run in him, as he has won three straight over Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson and Gian Villante. Considering that run of success, Rua's opponent Oezdemir is well aware that with a big win in July, he will be knocking on the door of another crack at the 205-pound championship.

