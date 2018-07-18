Home
Montano defends flyweight belt against Shevchenko in Dallas

By Thomas Gerbasi July 18, 2018
After a stirring run on The Ultimate Fighter that culminated in her being crowned the first women's flyweight champion in UFC history, Nicco Montano will defend her crown for the first time on September 8, as she battles the No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko in a UFC 228 bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Also made official on Wednesday were the following matchups…

In a highly anticipated clash of rising stars in the featherweight division, Zabit Magomedsharipov puts his unbeaten UFC record on the line against Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez.

Strawweight contenders will collide in a pair of intriguing bouts, as Jessica Andrade faces Karolina Kowalkiewicz and the division’s first champion, Carla Esparza, meets Ultimate Fighter winner Tatiana Suarez.

The bantamweights will also take center stage in the “Lone Star State” this September, with Aljamain Sterling squaring off against Cody Stamann while Jimmie Rivera battles John Dodson.

And it wouldn’t be a show in Dallas without three of the city’s finest mixed martial artists in action, as Ryan Benoit meets Houston’s Roberto Sanchez, Charles Byrd faces Darren Stewart, and Geoff Neal takes on three-time Fight of the Night winner Frank Camacho.

Tickets for UFC 228, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, go on sale on July 27.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

Watch as Dana White hands out three contracts during Week 5 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jul 17, 2018
Watch Shogun Rua defeat Lyoto Machida at UFC 113 to earn the belt. Shogun takes on Anthony Smith in the main event of Fight Night Hamburg this week.
Jul 17, 2018
Check out the highlights from Week 4 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring Bevon Lewis and Jordan Espinosa. Don't miss Week 5 tomorrow night only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 16, 2018
Take a look back at the fight of the night from UFC 190 between Shogun Rua and "Little Nog" Antônio Rogério Nogueira before Rua faces Anthony Smith in the main event of Fight Night Hamburg.
Jul 16, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018