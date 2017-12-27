Home
Miocic unfazed by underdog snub; Ngannou believes champ intimidated

By Matt Parrino December 29, 2017
The heavyweight title main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou has a different feel than most fights. The champion Miocic – winner of five straight all by knockout – is one win away from breaking the record for most title defenses by a heavyweight champ in history.

On Jan. 20 in Boston, Massachusetts at UFC 220 (the first Pay Per View event of 2018), Miocic is the underdog against the rising phenom Ngannou. Stipe Miocic interacts with media during the UFC 220 press conference inside T-Mobile Arena on December 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The champ isn’t bothered by the seeming lack of respect from bookmakers. He looks forward to proving people wrong once again.

“I’m the underdog… That’s what the betting line said. But I’m used to that,” Miocic said Friday at the UFC 220 pre-fight press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “I’m pretty much the underdog in all my fights. I like being the underdog because I like shutting people up. People start betting against me and they lose a lot of money.”

The fight against Ngannou is different because there hasn’t been a heavyweight to come along with this much hype since Brock Lesnar. “The Predator’s” punching power is seemingly unrivaled and the Cameroon product demonstrated as much at UFC 218 in Detroit with a forever highlight upper cut that floored legend Alistair Overeem.

RELATED: See the full UFC 220 Press ConferenceNgannou teaches Calvillo his super punch

Miocic said he isn’t intimidated by the power because he signed up to fight the baddest dudes in the world, but Ngannou thinks he’s lying.

Francis Ngannou interacts with media during the UFC 220 press conference inside T-Mobile Arena on December 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)“Of course, he’s really intimidated,” Ngannous said. “He knows what’s going to happen. I know he’s just making proud here, like, ‘Yes, I’m the champ.’ But he knows the guy he’s going to fight. It’s a fight like he’s never had in his career.”

The fight is just three weeks away and Ngannou said that his camp is over after preparing for both Overeem and Miocic the past few months because a win against “The Reem” meant a date with the champion.

Asked how Miocic will handle his power, Ngannou thinks he’ll be in survival mode from the very beginning.

“Whatever he is going to try I’m going to catch him,” he said. “I’m going to connect and you know what happen when I connect.”

Miocic is happy to defer to Ngannou as far as hype and promotion goes. He’s a small-town guy and he’s focused on only one thing before his potential record-tying title defense.

“I’m a Midwest dude and I don’t need all the hoopla,” Miocic said. “He deserves it he’s a big dude and he hits hard. Good for him let him get all the hype he wants. I’m going to keep doing what I do and win.”

Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrino

UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier previews the co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza this Saturday at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm, only on Pay-Per-View.
Dec 29, 2017
Check out some of the highlights from the first official UFC 220 press conference, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir. UFC 220 happens Saturday, January 20, 2018 in Boston, MA.
Dec 29, 2017
Watch the face-offs from the first official UFC 220 press conference, featuring stars Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 29, 2017
Carla Esparza and Cynthia Cavillo preview their strawweight fight set for the main card at UFC 219 on Saturday.
Dec 29, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017