McGregor makes TIME's 100 influential people list

Thursday UFC superstar Conor McGregor was named to TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People list. In the last year McGregor's superstardome continued to grow and was highlighted by his performance in New York City at Madison Square Garden for UFC 205.
McGregor knocked out former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC's first ever multi-division simultaneous belt holder.
TIME's 100 list is sorted into five different groups of people: pioneers, artists, leaders, titans and icons. McGregor was placed into the 'pioneers' category. He joins a select groups of athletes that made the list, which includes LeBron James, Tom Brady, Neymar and a few others.
Ronda Rousey was the last UFC star to make the list, appearing on TIME's 2016 edition.
Comments