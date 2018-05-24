McCann on her UFC debut: 'I'm gonna get a big finish'

Open work outs. Big shout out to every single fan coming to support Darren and I. And thank you to @calder_27 @thai_coach_si @nextgenmmalpool and @paigewilliams10 for coming and keeping me inform. Anyone with pics tag me in. LIVERPOOL I LOVE YOU @yokkao

A post shared by Molly McCann (@meatballmolly) on May 24, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT