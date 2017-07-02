Mayweather-McGregor Toronto event moved to Budweiser Stage

TORONTO (Saturday, July 8) - Due to the overwhelming response from fight fans in Los Angeles and New York City, who grabbed nearly 30,000 tickets within hours of their availability, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour event in Toronto on Wednesday, July 12, has been moved to the Budweiser Stage.
Complimentary tickets for the Toronto event will be made available on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. EDT. For tickets please visit Ticketmaster.com at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/100052E7434D739C
MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in a unprecedented event that takes place Saturday, August 26 in Las Vegas and produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV.
