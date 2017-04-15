Home
LFAF's Gordon makes UFC debut in Dallas

By Thomas Gerbasi April 18, 2017
After impressing UFC President Dana White on the latest episode of "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight," New York's Jared "Flash" Gordon will make his Octagon debut in a featherweight bout against Michel Quinones on the stacked UFC 211 card in Dallas on May 13.

In the UFC 211 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from American Airline Center, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his crown against Junior Dos Santos, and in the co-main event, Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade.

A pro since 2011, Gordon has finished seven of 12 bouts, and has won three in a row leading into the biggest fight of his career. Fresh off a decision win over Bill Algeo, the 28-year-old will square off with Florida's Quinones, a hard-hitting prospect who has won five straight, three by knockout.

Recent
Urijah Faber talks about his banter and exchanges with Conor McGregor from Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Urijah Faber talks about his banter and exchanges with Conor McGregor from Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Former UFC owner Lorenzo Feritta and UFC President Dana White talk about the inception of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Former UFC owner Lorenzo Feritta and UFC President Dana White talk about the inception of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live Dana White's infamous speech from Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live Dana White's infamous speech from Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live the drama from Season 16 when Julian Lane tried to fight one of his cast mates in the house.
Apr 18, 2017
Re-live the drama from Season 16 when Julian Lane tried to fight one of his cast mates in the house.
Apr 18, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016