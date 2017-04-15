LFAF's Gordon makes UFC debut in Dallas

After impressing UFC President Dana White on the latest episode of "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight," New York's Jared "Flash" Gordon will make his Octagon debut in a featherweight bout against Michel Quinones on the stacked UFC 211 card in Dallas on May 13.
In the UFC 211 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from American Airline Center, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his crown against Junior Dos Santos, and in the co-main event, Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade.
A pro since 2011, Gordon has finished seven of 12 bouts, and has won three in a row leading into the biggest fight of his career. Fresh off a decision win over Bill Algeo, the 28-year-old will square off with Florida's Quinones, a hard-hitting prospect who has won five straight, three by knockout.
