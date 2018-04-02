Khabib has message for Holloway on UFC 223 Embedded

The UFC Embedded series has become the unofficial kickoff to fight week on Pay Per View event weeks and the first episode of UFC 223 Embedded had an extra layer of anticipation.
Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson suffered a freak leg injury last week and was forced to pull out of his scheduled undisputed lightweight title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday night in Brooklyn.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway quickly swooped in to rescue the event, signing on to fight Nurmagomedov on six days’ notice.
The first episode of Embedded went live with Nurmagomedov’s reaction to the fight change. “The Eagle” had a message for Holloway ahead of their massive title fight at UFC 223.
“Thank you Holloway,” Nurmagomedov said. “But Saturday night, be ready. Saturday night long night for you… because 155 is not your division.”
