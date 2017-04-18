Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Holtzman feels he's just getting started

By Thomas Gerbasi April 21, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)

From baseball to hockey to mixed martial arts, Scott Holtzman was seemingly destined for life as a professional athlete. But before he moves off to the PGA Tour or something else, it begs the question, what has kept him in MMA while he “turned the page” on his time on the diamond and rink?

“I still feel like there’s some unfinished business,” said Holtzman, who faces Michael McBride in a UFC Fight Night bout this Saturday. “MMA takes a little while to develop and it can take a long time. You need plenty of experience, and I feel like I’m just getting started, so I’m not ready to call it quits or anything like that.”

And why would he? Just 11 fights into his pro career, the 33-year-old Holtzman has become one of the lightweight division’s top prospects, and while he would prefer that his 2-2 UFC record was 4-0, he’s taken his decision losses to Drew Dober and Josh Emmett as building blocks for future success and not merely setbacks.

“They were hard fights,” he said. “I lost a couple positions that ultimately lost me the fight. But I got tons of ring time and they were both good learning experiences. So you go back to that positive reaffirmation and you believe in yourself and after losses you figure out who’s on your side and who’s not.”
RELATED CONTENT: Holtzman fighter bio | Matchup with Michael McBride

Ah, the backlash that every prospect eventually experiences. When Knoxville’s Holtzman debuted in the UFC in August 2015, he was in his home state of Nashville, unbeaten in seven fights and the toast of the town. He didn’t disappoint that night, submitting Anthony Christodoulou with relative ease. But the losses to Dober and Emmett, which sandwiched a win over Cody Pfister, had some taking shots at “Hot Sauce.”

“I’m a winner,” Holtzman said. “I always have been and I’ve always been a competitor. That’s why I’m in the UFC. I believe in myself, but when you lose, it’s funny. People will turn their back on you. It doesn’t matter if you were winningScott Holtzman celebrates after his victory in his UFC debut in 2015 14 minutes and 20 seconds of the fight, you get clipped wrong on the chin and everybody turns against you and all of a sudden, you’re not worth anything anymore and you don’t belong in the UFC and you’re a bum. So the fights were close, but when people look back at my record, it’s still a loss.”

Instances like this get Holtzman fired up, and when you hear that in his voice, it’s clear that every time he makes the walk, he’s prepared to leave it all in the Octagon in search of victory. And when it comes to people having his back, he’s got plenty of them at the MMA Lab in Arizona, and they’ve got him feeling good about the future.

“As far as belonging in the UFC, I know I can hang with those guys, and I think you reaffirm that in your training,” he said. “We have tons of UFC guys at our gym at the Lab and you build those fundamentals and test yourself every day against those guys. (This Saturday) I have to be ready for everything and it’s another puzzle. I have to be fundamentally sound, and I think with every win, you graduate to the next level. But I think after this win, I want to get back on track with a well-established opponent.”

To get that win, he only has two and a half hours to drive to the place where he first announced his arrival to the UFC faithful. To some, that would be a call to be a little superstitious. To Holtzman, it’s more fuel for the fire.

“I wouldn’t say I’m superstitious about it, but I have never lost in Tennessee and I’m using that as motivation,” he said. “I’m sure when my legs are burning in the third round, that crowd will push me. I’m coming with the full arsenal of offensive assault in Tennessee. I’m relaxed, well-trained and ready to fire off some missiles.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 22
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Nashville, TN
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC veterans Al Iaquinta and Diego Sanchez break down their co-main event bout in Saturday's UFC Fight Night Nashville. The duo discuss each other and what it will take to win inside the Octagon this week.
UFC veterans Al Iaquinta and Diego Sanchez break down their co-main event bout in Saturday's UFC Fight Night Nashville. The duo discuss each other and what it will take to win inside the Octagon this week.
Apr 21, 2017
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Nashville Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night on FS1: Cub Swanson, Artem Lobov, Diego Sanchez and Al Iaquinta.
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Nashville Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night on FS1: Cub Swanson, Artem Lobov, Diego Sanchez and Al Iaquinta.
Apr 20, 2017
Al Iaquinta returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he takes on Diego Sanchez at Fight Night Nashville on Saturday.
Al Iaquinta returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he takes on Diego Sanchez at Fight Night Nashville on Saturday.
Apr 20, 2017
UFC minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the premiere episode of Wednesday's The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.
UFC minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the premiere episode of Wednesday's The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.
Apr 19, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016