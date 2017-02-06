Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Holm using Super Bowl as inspiration at UFC 208

By UFC Staff Report February 09, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Holly Holm was in her natural element on Thursday. Through the blizzardy conditions in Brooklyn, New York, Holm found herself centerstage at a local boxing gym for the UFC 208 open workouts. The boxing environment is obviously one Holm is comfortable with.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” today discussed fighting in a city notorious for it’s boxing, what it means to get a second UFC title, and how she found inspiration from the Super Bowl.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 11
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Preview Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, a pivotal middleweight matchup between the legendary former champ and contending knockout artist.
Preview Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, a pivotal middleweight matchup between the legendary former champ and contending knockout artist.
Feb 9, 2017
Joe Rogan previews an epic middleweight bout between Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch. Tune in to UFC 208 on Feb. 11 live from Brooklyn, New York.
Joe Rogan previews an epic middleweight bout between Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch. Tune in to UFC 208 on Feb. 11 live from Brooklyn, New York.
Feb 9, 2017
UFC commentator Kenny Florian talks about the implications of the Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch middleweight fight on the main card of UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY live on Pay-Per-View.
UFC commentator Kenny Florian talks about the implications of the Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch middleweight fight on the main card of UFC 208 in Brooklyn, NY live on Pay-Per-View.
Feb 9, 2017
Watch the UFC 208 official weigh-in on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from King's Theater in Brooklyn, New York.
Watch the UFC 208 official weigh-in on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from King's Theater in Brooklyn, New York.
Feb 10, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016