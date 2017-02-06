Holm using Super Bowl as inspiration at UFC 208

#UFC208 star @HollyHolm talks fighting in 'boxing city' environment, using Super Bowl as inspiration and more! From today at #OpenWorkouts pic.twitter.com/cCjqSLBwtZ— UFC News (@UFCNews) February 9, 2017
Holly Holm was in her natural element on Thursday. Through the blizzardy conditions in Brooklyn, New York, Holm found herself centerstage at a local boxing gym for the UFC 208 open workouts. The boxing environment is obviously one Holm is comfortable with.
“The Preacher’s Daughter” today discussed fighting in a city notorious for it’s boxing, what it means to get a second UFC title, and how she found inspiration from the Super Bowl.
Comments