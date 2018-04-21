Holloway-Ortega, Ngannou-Lewis set for UFC 226

The most stacked card of 2018 just got bigger, as two more stellar matchups are on their way to the UFC 226 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.



In a five-round championship bout, undisputed featherweight champion Max Holloway will attempt to follow up a pair of victories over Brazilian superstar Jose Aldo with another signature win as he defends his title against unbeaten phenom Brian Ortega. Ortega earned his shot at the crown with finishes of Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson, and now he's got his sights set on Holloway.



Plus, two of the most exciting heavyweights of this era will shake the foundations of T-Mobile Arena, as No. 1-ranked Francis Ngannou faces off with No. 6-ranked Derrick Lewis in a UFC 226 battle fight fans can't wait for.



In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year on Saturday, July 7, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.