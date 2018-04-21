Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Holloway-Ortega, Ngannou-Lewis set for UFC 226

By Thomas Gerbasi April 21, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
The most stacked card of 2018 just got bigger, as two more stellar matchups are on their way to the UFC 226 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.

In a five-round championship bout, undisputed featherweight champion Max Holloway will attempt to follow up a pair of victories over Brazilian superstar Jose Aldo with another signature win as he defends his title against unbeaten phenom Brian Ortega. Ortega earned his shot at the crown with finishes of Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson, and now he's got his sights set on Holloway.

Plus, two of the most exciting heavyweights of this era will shake the foundations of T-Mobile Arena, as No. 1-ranked Francis Ngannou faces off with No. 6-ranked Derrick Lewis in a UFC 226 battle fight fans can't wait for.

In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year on Saturday, July 7, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the post-fight press conference live following the event.
Apr 21, 2018
Watch the highlights from Friday's official weigh-in, featuring Kevin Lee & Edson Barboza.
Watch the highlights from Friday's official weigh-in, featuring Kevin Lee & Edson Barboza.
Apr 20, 2018
Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson are set to run it back one more time in their co-main event matchup at Fight Night Atlantic City on Saturday night.
Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson are set to run it back one more time in their co-main event matchup at Fight Night Atlantic City on Saturday night.
Apr 20, 2018
As part of his camp for Fight Night Atlantic City, Kevin Lee trained and the UFC Performance Institue. UFC.com was there to capture his sparring session with Yair Rodriguez. (Photos by Juan Cardenas)
As part of his camp for Fight Night Atlantic City, Kevin Lee trained and the UFC Performance Institue. UFC.com was there to capture his sparring session with Yair Rodriguez. (Photos by Juan Cardenas)
Apr 20, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018